Overview

France's newly introduced online platform began accepting Talent Passport applications on May 25th

Key Points

The change took effect on May 25th and allows applicants to apply for initial and renewals for Talent Passport work authorization online

Once the application has been submitted, the applicant will receive an SMS text message indicating that it has been approved and it is ready to be picked up through the French administration.

What are the Changes?

The new platform has made it possible to submit work permit applications such as Talent Passport online. The platform also avoids having to submit documents twice when applying for work and residency status.

Originally published 8, June 2021

