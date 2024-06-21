Read the article from Finance lawyers Hervé Kensicher and Stéphane Joly, published in Revue Banque's Banque & Droit review, which takes a critical look at the application of the annual information requirement to guarantors in the field of business law and its unjustifiable extension to third-party providers of security in rem securing the debtor's indebtedness.

The first part of this in-depth article, which identifies the shortcomings of the legal requirement in question, appears in the May-June issue of the review. The second part, which criticises its ratio legis and proposes practical solutions, will appear in the July-August issue.

Download Document

