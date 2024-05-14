ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Chambers Debt Finance 2024 Global Practice Guide - France

WS
Winston & Strawn LLP
Contributor
Winston & Strawn LLP logo
Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.
Explore
Winston & Strawn Paris attorneys Mounir Letayf, Adeline Roboam, Ariane Berthoud, and Alexandre Desroches contributed to the latest edition of the Chambers Debt Finance Global Practice Guide France
France Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This article was originally published in Chambers and Partners Global Practice Guide "Debt Finance 2024."

Winston & Strawn Paris attorneys Mounir Letayf, Adeline Roboam,Ariane Berthoud, and Alexandre Desroches contributed to the latest edition of the Chambers Debt Finance Global Practice Guide France chapter. The guide covers jurisdictions across five continents and provides the latest legal information on debt finance markets, debt finance transactions and structuring, the documentation involved, guarantees and security, intercreditor issues, enforcement, lenders' rights in insolvency, and tax and regulatory considerations.

Read the full France chapter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Winston & Strawn LLP
ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Chambers Debt Finance 2024 Global Practice Guide - France

France Finance and Banking
Contributor
Winston & Strawn LLP logo
Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More