Chambers Debt Finance 2024 Global Practice Guide - France

Winston & Strawn Paris attorneys Mounir Letayf, Adeline Roboam, Ariane Berthoud, and Alexandre Desroches contributed to the latest edition of the Chambers Debt Finance Global Practice Guide France

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This article was originally published in Chambers and Partners Global Practice Guide "Debt Finance 2024."

Winston & Strawn Paris attorneys Mounir Letayf, Adeline Roboam,Ariane Berthoud, and Alexandre Desroches contributed to the latest edition of the Chambers Debt Finance Global Practice Guide France chapter. The guide covers jurisdictions across five continents and provides the latest legal information on debt finance markets, debt finance transactions and structuring, the documentation involved, guarantees and security, intercreditor issues, enforcement, lenders' rights in insolvency, and tax and regulatory considerations.

Read the full France chapter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.