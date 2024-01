ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from France

Crown Dependencies Publish Commitment To Increase Accessibility To Company Beneficial Ownership Information GuernseyFinance Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man have published a joint commitment to increase transparency and accessibility to information held on their registers of beneficial ownership.

Private Capital: Investment Fund Trends We Expect To See In 2024 Ropes & Gray LLP Despite a stronger than expected economy, high rates continue to apply a downward pressure on private equity returns – driven by expensive borrowing and low valuations.

Sustainable Finance: What's In Store For '24? William Fry Despite this year's barrage of sustainable finance rules and requirements, 2024 looks likely to dish up more of the same.

FinReg Monitoring - November 2023 Liedekerke Wolters Waelbroeck Kirkpatrick Please find attached the monitoring report for the period 1 November to 30 November 2023.

The FCA's Consumer Duty Impacts Well Beyond Compliance To The Heart Of Firms' Business Models AlixPartners Treating customers fairly is not a new concept in financial services; it has always been part of the expectations of authorised firms, reflected in regulatory principles for many years...