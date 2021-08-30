France:
Restructuring In France: Why Are So-called "Amicable Procedures" So Successful ? (Video)
French so-called "amicable
procedures" are widely used to rescue companies
facing difficulties due to the "Covid" crisis.
Our restructuring partner explains the benefits of this
procedures for companies. Here is a brief explanatory video.
Originally Published 5 May 2021
