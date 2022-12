ARTICLE

La règlementation MiCA a pour but de réguler la finance numérique, et notamment les cryptoactifs non couverts par la législation existante de l'Union afin d'assurer une stabilité financière, plus de sécurité juridique et la protection des consommateurs.

