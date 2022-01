ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from France

Distributed Ledger Technology: Strategy Review Needed Ganado Advocates The choice is stark for Malta. Dr Max Ganado, Consultant at Ganado Advocates, believes we need to get the focus right, balance it with the risks that exist and make sure we block the risks...

BLM: Is The NFT Bubble About To Pop Or Could It Float Even Higher? BLM Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are now a multibillion-dollar industry but having largely been driven by the initial hype surrounding digital ownership...

Crypto Law On The Way Esin Attorney Partnership A draft bill ("Draft Bill") that aims to amend the Capital Markets Law (the "CML") to set the legal framework regarding crypto assets, which are one of the hot topics on Turkey's agenda...

New Era In The Turkish FinTech Industry Canpolat Legal Two new pieces of legislation, which mean the beginning of a new era for the Turkish FinTech industry, have been published and entered into force on December 1, 2021.

Tavşan Deliğinden Aşağıya Bakmak: Metaverse Dünyası & Onu Bekleyen Hukuki Sorunlar – Metaverse Serisi 01 CETINKAYA Blockchain, sanal gerçeklik, artırılmış gerçeklik gibi kavramlarla şekillenen dijital dünyada son dönemlerde devrim olarak adlandırılabilecek nitelikte gelişmeler yaşanmaya devam ediyor.