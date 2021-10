ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

1 EBA Analysis of RegTech in the EU Financial Sector, EBA/REP/2021/17 , juin 2021.

Depuis la crise de 2008, l'ensemble du secteur financier connaît une multiplication sans précédent des normes. Chaque année des dispositions de plus en plus nombreuses et de plus en plus contraignantes apparaissent. Illustration de ces changements incessants, depuis le 28 juin 2021, le nouveau Règlement (UE) 2019/876 « CRR 2 » , qui modifie les exigences en matière de fonds propres et d'exposition aux risques, est entré en application.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from France

What Are Cryptocurrencies And How Do We Account For Them? Albert Goodman Whilst we are awaiting the current review of FRS 102 we have to use our judgement and find the best accounting fit that we can for cryptocurrencies as they are not specifically represented in FRS 102 at present.

Issuance Of Registration And Operating Conditions Of Crypto Asset Service Providers By CySEC Vrikis & Kouppi LLC The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) published a detailed Policy Statement on 13 September 2021, covering the registration process and operations of crypto asset service providers (CASPs).

Taxation Of Cryptoassets: Location, Location, Location Withers LLP How can we say that an asset is located in a particular place when that asset's existence derives purely from digital records copied across a network of computers spread out across the globe?

Becoming A Crypto-Asset Service Provider In Cyprus ASC Law Firm In June 2021, following a recent implementation and enactment of the 5th AML Directive into national legislation, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has introduced, via the issuance of Directive 269/2021, ...

Tax Considerations Of Founder, Shareholder, Adviser And Employee Tokens Andersen In the many cases that we work on, the tokens are typically utility and/or governance tokens.