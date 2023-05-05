France:
Hydrogène : Massifier, Innover, Réglementer – Green Univers, 03/04/2023, Citation D'hélène Gelas
Compte-rendu du Forum Time to Change, organisé par
GreenUnivers et Option Finance, qui a réuni près de
700 investisseurs et dirigeants d'entreprises les 28 et 29 mars
à Deauville. Session hydrogène avec la
participation de notre associée Hélène
Gelas.
lien vers le site
