À court terme, nous connaissons déjà des pénuries d'approvisionnement et de fortes hausses de prix en raison des dommages subis par les cultures dans les zones de conflit, de l'impossibilité de récolter et de la fermeture des ports (blé). À moyen terme, les interruptions du cycle de plantation risquent d'exacerber les pénuries. Les sanctions peuvent également ébranler les flux commerciaux, incitant agriculteurs et acheteurs à chercher de nouveaux marchés. Mais ce sont les effets à long terme qui s'annoncent les plus graves. A cause de l'isolement de la Russie, les agriculteurs du monde entier pourraient devoir payer leurs engrais beaucoup plus chers, voire s'en passer, au détriment de leurs rendements.

