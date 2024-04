ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from France

Is It Becoming More Relevant To Avoid Greenwashing? Potter Clarkson After an overall assessment, the phrase "Danish pigs are more climate-friendly than you think" was deemed not to be misleading in and of itself.

Embracing ESG IR Global ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) factors profoundly shape corporate behaviour and investment decisions worldwide.

EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive Is Here To Stay Schoenherr Attorneys at Law Following heated debates among various political stakeholders and unprecedented back and forth, the EU Council ultimately endorsed a final compromise text...

Environment & Climate Change Laws And Regulations 2024 Steptoe LLP The environment is a devolved policy competence, which means that England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have powers to make their own legislation within the environmental sphere and have increasingly taken divergent legislative and policy routes.

ESG And Labor Law In The Swiss Context MME Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations have become increasingly vital in shaping business strategies worldwide. Switzerland prioritizes sustainability and corporate responsibility...