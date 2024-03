ARTICLE

A Last-Minute Bump In The Road For The Widely Anticipated Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive Weightmans What has happened and where does it leave us? News last week confirmed that the proposed Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive ("CS3D")...

ASA Bans Adverts Containing Misleading Environmental Claims Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP The Advertising Standards Authority have released a batch of decisions over the last week against a number of companies for their use of misleading environmental claims in advertisements.

The Rise Of ESG Litigation Ogier Environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, is a set of criteria used to assess a company's impact on society and the environment, as well as its corporate governance practices.

ESG - Horizon Scanner Finance: January 2024 Arthur Cox Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/2772 was published in the Official Journal on 22 December 2023. It contains the first set of EU sustainability reporting standards (ESRS) under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Navigating Environmental Risks In Real Estate Investments WTW Embark on a journey through the complex landscape of environmental risks in real estate.