European Commission Publishes Complementary Climate Delegated Act Covering Nuclear And Gas Energy Activities Under The EU Taxonomy Herbert Smith Freehills On 2 February 2022 the European Commission approved in principle a Complementary Climate Delegated Act (the "Complementary Delegated Act") which includes criteria for nuclear and gas energy activities under the EU taxonomy.

No Planet B, So What's The Plan? Wrigleys Solicitors We all know we should be doing something about it, we're all trying to do something about it, but climate change and environmental impact can feel like just one more uphill struggle among many...

The Additional Taxonomy Regulation Disclosures For Climate Objectives: The Kick-off Loyens & Loeff The first Delegated Act on sustainable activities for climate change adaptation and mitigation objectives has been published in the EU Official Journal in December 2021.

The Environment Act 2021 – Biodiversity Net Gain And Its Implementation Herbert Smith Freehills On 9 November 2021, after two years as a Bill and a final period of ping pong between the Houses of Parliament, the Environment Bill received Royal Assent and became the Environment Act 2021 (EA 2021).

Do Liquid Metals Have A Part To Play In Keeping CO2 Out Of The Atmosphere? Marks & Clerk There is growing demand to develop methods for curbing the world's green house gas emissions. However, the capture, long term storage and utilisation of waste CO2 often pose significant technical challenges.