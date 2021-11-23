To listen to the podcast, please click here.

The Social and Economic Committees, which are the employee representative bodies in France, now have a new remit to scrutinise the environmental implications of projects planned by employers. Arnaud Teissier, partner in our French firm, CAPSTAN Avocats, gives us the low down.

