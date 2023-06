ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from France

Employment Law General Update – May 2023 Dixcart UK This month's news provides an update on the effect of the Retained EU Law Bill and the scrapping of the sunset clause, a new smart regulation from the DBT, a report on the post-pandemic economic growth...

New Rules Proposed To Record Working Time Mayer Brown On 18 April 18 2023, the German Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (BMAS) presented the long-awaited draft amendment to the Working Time Act and other regulations.

Government Announces Plans For Post-Brexit Employment Law Reform Herbert Smith Freehills The Secretary of State for the Department for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch MP, has today issued a written statement announcing that the Government will replace the current sunset in the Retained EU Law Bill...

Employment Law Case Update – May 2023 Dixcart UK This month's summary includes a look at the pools used for comparison in discrimination cases, considering all the options before dismissing for redundancy, taking a look at the special circumstances

Sexual Harassment At Work – Where To Draw The Line? Herrington Carmichael Tesco Chairman, John Allan, has recently been accused of inappropriate behaviour towards four female employees, which he wholly denies. Although it seems obvious now, behaviour...