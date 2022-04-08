ARTICLE

France: The Court Of Cassation Will Decide On The "Macron Scale"

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Anna Milleret-Godet was interviewed by Le Figaro about the Supreme Court's hearing regarding the question of compliance of the Macron scale (threshold of the damages in case of unfair dismissal) with international agreements. Some Employment Tribunals and the Court of appeals ruled against the conformity of the Macron Scale with France international commitments in order to award damages above the Macron scale thresholds. What will be the Supreme judges' position? (Subscription required).

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.