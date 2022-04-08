France:
The Court Of Cassation Will Decide On The "Macron Scale"
08 April 2022
Cohen & Gresser
Anna Milleret-Godet was interviewed by Le Figaro about the
Supreme Court's hearing regarding the question of compliance of
the Macron scale (threshold of the damages in case of unfair
dismissal) with international agreements. Some Employment Tribunals
and the Court of appeals ruled against the conformity of the Macron
Scale with France international commitments in order to award
damages above the Macron scale thresholds. What will be the Supreme
judges' position? (Subscription required).
