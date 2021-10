ARTICLE

La Cour d'appel, suivie par la Cour de cassation, considère ainsi que le changement d'affectation du salarié, qui travaillait depuis 39 ans sur le site initial, avait eu pour seul but d'éluder le versement des indemnités prévues par le plan de sauvegarde de l'emploi en préparation. Cette manSuvre caractérise donc un détournement par l'employeur de son pouvoir de direction et rend ainsi le licenciement du salarié sans cause réelle et sérieuse.

