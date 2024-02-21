NEED TO KNOW AMOUNTS FROM 1 JANUARY 2024

€11.65

The legal minimum hourly wage has increased to €11.65 gross (from €11.52 in 2023). The amount of the monthly minimum wage in France is now €1,766.92 gross for 35 worked hours per month. (Decree n° 2023-1216 of 20 December 2023). This is a gross amount assessed and set each year by law, applicable to every employee in France.

€3,864

The monthly social security ceiling has increased by 5.4% and is now €3,864 (€3,666 in 2023). The annual social security ceiling is now €46,368 (Order of 19 December 2023). The Social Security ceiling is the maximum amount of remuneration used to calculate social security entitlements and certain contributions. It is the basis for calculating the amount of daily allowances for sickness, work-related accidents, maternity leave allowance, disability pensions and retirement pensions. This amount is revalued each year on 1 January, in line with wage trends.

€4.35

The minimum hourly stipend for an internship has increased to €4.35 (€4.05 in 2023) due to the revaluation of the social security ceiling. As a reminder, this gratification is due when the internship lasts at least two months (consecutive or not) (Order of 19 December 2023).

KEY CHANGES IN 2024

Employers Have Additional Obligations to Provide Employees With Specific Information During the Recruitment Process

Employers are now required to provide in writing "key information relating to the employment relationship" to newly hired and current employees. It is not a legal requirement to provide written employment agreements to individuals employed for an indefinite term, but this is strongly recommended. The French labor code now lists information which must be provided in writing on the first day of employment, such as name of the employer legal entity, length and conditions of any trial period, and details regarding remuneration, including overtime bonuses, conditions for overtime work, etc. In practice, this is basic information relating to the employment relationship which can most easily be provided in a written contract.

Removal of the Waiting Period Before Payment of Social Security Allowance in Cases of Miscarriage or Abortion for Medical Reasons

Employees on sick leave receive a daily allowance paid by social security after a waiting period of three days, to replace their normal salary.

From 1 January 2024, this waiting period is eliminated in cases of miscarriage in the first 22 weeks of pregnancy. In these cases, the social security allowance will be paid from the first day of sick leave.

From 1 July 2024, the waiting period will also be eliminated be in cases of abortion on medical grounds ( Art. L. 2213-1 to L. 2213-5 of the French Public Health code).

Sick Leave Based Upon a Videoconference Medical Appointment Cannot Exceed Three Days

An initial request for or extension of sick leave based upon a medical appointment by videoconference cannot exceed three days.

New Registration Requirements for Foreign Companies

From 1 March 2024, foreign companies with no establishment in France will be required to register with the French Company Formalities Office for the declaration and the payment of social contributions for employees working in France under French labor and social security laws. Foreign companies will no longer be able to delegate these procedures to a third party resident in France (Art. L. 243-1-2 of the French social security code).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.