Letter Headed "Without Prejudice" And Offering Settlement Agreement Was A Dismissal Letter Wrigleys Solicitors EAT: claimant was dismissed by means of letter which wrongly referred to termination by mutual agreement.

Three key employment policies every business in the UK needs LegalVision These employment policies, or procedures, explain how employees should act, so they should be clear and concise.

SEAR: Where Do We Start? 8 Step Employment Law Project Plan Matheson Over the coming weeks, we will continue to delve into the detail of the Individual Accountability Framework (IAF), address some of the trickier aspects of the regime and provide practical...

Employers To Be Liable For Harassment Of Employees By Third Parties On Their Premises Bindmans LLP The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Equality Act 2010, which among other things currently imposes a legal duty on employers to protect employees from harassment by colleagues.

Family Leave And Pay Across The World lus Laboris Each step in the process of becoming a parent and raising a child affects both the employee and the employer. Most countries mandate some form of maternity...