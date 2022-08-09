self

In this episode, we ask lawyers from France and the UK for an update on the law surrounding platform work. We look at recent case law and ask if there is any international consensus yet on how gig workers should be treated. We think about what steps platforms could take themselves to protect their workforce, even where this is not mandated by law and we also look at some new EU rules that will impact gig economy workers. Deborah Ishihara interviews Tarun Tawakley and Boris Muniz this time.

Discover our clear working conditions page here.

If you'd like to contact Tarun Tawakley, click here for his details, to contact Boris Muniz, click here for his details. Our host, Deborah Ishihara, can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.