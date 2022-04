ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from France

Menopause: A Call To Action For Employers Withers LLP The House of Commons' Women and Equalities Committee published its ‘Menopause and the workplace' survey results on 23 February 2022.

Dismissal For Questioning A Colleague's Competence In Connection With A Protected Disclosure Was Not Automatically Unfair Herbert Smith Freehills Dismissal is automatically unfair where the principal reason for the dismissal is a protected disclosure.

Q&A Employment In The Netherlands 2022 Loyens & Loeff You are a foreign company, starting or already having business operations in the Netherlands through a Dutch legal entity or an office or branch

Tribunal Rules That Requiring Office-based Working To The Disadvantage Of Employees Who Care For Disabled Dependents Can Be Unlawful Indirect Discrimination Herbert Smith Freehills A first instance tribunal decision has ruled that UK law should be read as prohibiting a policy which indirectly discriminates against an employee who cares for a disabled person...

School Re-organisation Case Provides Insight Into Fair Redundancy Process Wrigleys Solicitors Re-organisation and redundancy processes can be tricky. Part of the issue is that there is no one-size-fits-all fair process which every employer should follow.