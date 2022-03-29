The so-called annual forfait jours working time arrangement1 allows the employer to derogate from the legal working time of 35 hours per week and the payment of overtime hours.

The formalities and requirements for setting up this type of working time arrangement as well as the obligations associated therewith are summarized in the infographic below.

Infographic prepared in collaboration with Matthieu Blaschczyk

Footnote

1. i.e., a contractual arrangement according to which working time is counted on the basis of a fixed number of working days per year

To read in French, please click here.

