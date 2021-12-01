France:
New Environmental Remit For CSEs In France
01 December 2021
lus Laboris
The Social and Economic Committees, which are the employee
representative bodies in France, now have a new remit to scrutinise
the environmental implications of projects planned by employers.
Arnaud Teissier, partner in our French firm, CAPSTAN Avocats, gives
us the low down.
To listen to the podcast please click
here.
