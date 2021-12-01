ARTICLE

The Social and Economic Committees, which are the employee representative bodies in France, now have a new remit to scrutinise the environmental implications of projects planned by employers. Arnaud Teissier, partner in our French firm, CAPSTAN Avocats, gives us the low down.

To listen to the podcast please click here.

