Thursday, 9 September 2021
15:00 - 16:00 (CEST)
In this session, experts from France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the UK and Ireland take a look at the most significant data breach fines of the last 12 months, with a focus on the workplace. They will also discuss the developing approach of regulators to enforcement and will scan the horizon for future enforcement actions.
