ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

I. GENERAL OVERVIEW

1. Introduction

In France, employment law affords employees a good level of protection. Nevertheless, this legal environment is constantly changing as a result of government reforms and case law evolution. Recent trends relate in particular to: (1) union representation and collective bargaining agreements; (2) working time; (3) mutual termination agreements; (4) senior management compensation; and (5) termination packages in listed companies. In France, choosing the wrong option may result in costly individual or collective litigation.

2. Key Points

All non-EU citizens need a work permit to work.

Employers and employees are free to negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment relationship. However, employees have various minimum rights under the law, regardless of any provision to the contrary in their employment contract.

Usually, employees work 35 hours per week. Only hours worked at the request of the employee's superior will be regarded as overtime.

Indefinite-term contracts: There must be real and serious grounds for dismissal (two types of valid grounds: personal grounds and economic grounds).

Severance payments are only awarded if the employee has the minimum length of service and the relevant CBA provisions.

3. Legal Framework

Employment law in France is based primarily on the following sources, set out in order of priority:

the Constitution.

European legal instruments: consisting of EU law (including Treaty provisions, EU regulations and Directives and the case law of the European Court of Justice) and the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

the Labour Code: made up of laws, regulations and decrees, the Labour Code determines nearly every aspect of French employment law.

Case law: the provisions of the Labour Code are interpreted through decisions of the employment law section of French the Supreme Court ("Cour de cassation").

Collective Bargaining Agreements ("CBAs") ("Conventions collectives"): Collective Bargaining Agreements are written agreements, entered into between one or more employee representative trade unions and one or more employer representative organisations. They govern individual and collective employment relationships, working conditions and employee benefits in a given industry (e.g., the chemical, banking and pharmaceutical industries). Collective bargaining agreements can be binding on all employers whose line of business is covered by the agreement.

Collective company agreements ("Accords d'entreprise"): these agreements, which apply to specific companies, are signed by the employer and, in principle, trade union representatives present in the company.

Atypical agreements: at company level, agreements may be entered into with the staff delegates or the Works Council rather than with trade union representatives and, in such a case, they are defined as "atypical agreements". They do not come under the category of collective company agreements. They are considered binding by the case law as a "unilateral commitment" ("engagement unilateral") of the employer.

Common practices ("usages"): these are the general, fixed and constant practices of the employer. They concern, in particular, benefits granted to employees and some details regarding the operation of staff representative bodies. The Company may revoke those common practices at any time, subject to notifying the staff representatives and each individual employee concerned, along with respecting a reasonable notice period (normally three months) between the notification of the employees and the revocation of the common practice.

Click here to continue reading . . .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.