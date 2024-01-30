ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from France

Tribunal Rules That 'Anti-Woke' Views Amounted To A Protected Belief Herbert Smith Freehills A recent tribunal decision has held that an employee's beliefs about the best way to eliminate racism (that critical race theory, described by him...

HMRC Publishes New Lifetime Allowance Guidance Newsletter Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong As we have previously reported, the Budget on March 15, 2023, announced the abolition of the lifetime allowance from the start of the 2024 to 2025 tax year.

Employment Update - January 2024 Travers Smith LLP The UK Government has announced far-reaching changes to the UK's immigration system as part of a five-point plan to reduce net migration.

Manager Tells Employee "You Had A Baby At The Wrong Time"! Herrington Carmichael In this article we look at a case where an employer told his employee, during a business restructure, "you had a baby at the wrong time". This is another case which highlights the importance of employers...

Draft Regulations On Paternity Leave Changes Published Herbert Smith Freehills The Government has published draft regulations setting out the changes it proposes for those taking statutory paternity leave where the expected week of childbirth...