On rappellera en effet que la nullité du licenciement bénéficie d'une indemnisation plus avantageuse que le licenciement sans cause réelle et sérieuse puisque les indemnités prévues par le Barème Macron 2 ne s'appliquent pas dans ce cas de figure.

