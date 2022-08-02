Key Points

France increased the minimum monthly salary to EUR 1,329.06 on 1 August 2022

Overview?

The government of France will increase the minimum salary by 2.01 percent on 1 August 2022. As a result, the monthly minimum wage will increase from EUR 1,302.64 to EUR 1,329.06. On an hourly basis, the minimum wage will increase from EUR 10.85 to EUR 11.06.?

What are the Changes??

On 1 August 2022, the government of France will increase the country's minimum salary to EUR 1,329.06. According to the government announcement, the increase is a result of inflation.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 1 August 2022.

