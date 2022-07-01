ARTICLE

France: Employers Will Be Entitled To Pay Their Employees A Purchasing Power Bonus

The "Protection of purchasing power" draft Bill dated June 27, 2022 reforms the so-called Macron bonus implemented in 2018. As from August 1, 2022, companies will be entitled to to pay their employees an annual purchasing power bonus exempt from income tax and social security contributions under certain conditions.

Recap of what you need to know in the infographic below.

Infographic prepared in collaboration with Matthieu Blaschczyk

To read in French, please click here

