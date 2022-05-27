Key Points?
- The minimum wage requirements for France were raised by 2.65 percent on 1 May 2022
- The minimum salary requirements for certain work permit types were raised as a result of increases to the country's minimum wage
Overview?
The government of France increased the minimum wage by 2.65 percent on 1 May 2022. As a result, the minimum wage requirements for several work permit categories were impacted. The following increases have gone into effect:
- The Talent Passport for employees on assignments minimum salary increased to EUR 35,544.53 per year
- The Talent Passport for Youth Graduates minimum salary increased to EUR 39,493.92 per year
- The Talent Passport for legal representatives' minimum salary increased to EUR 59,240.88 per year
- The residence permit for job seekers' minimum salary increased to EUR 29,620.44 per year
What are the Changes??
On 1 May 2022, the minimum hourly wage requirement for France was raised to EUR 10.85, representing a monthly wage of EUR 1,6045.58 on a weekly basis of 35 hours. This change influences the minimum salary requirements for the Talent Passport status for certain employees and for certain general multi-year resident permits.
Originally published MAY 26, 2022
