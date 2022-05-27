Key Points?

The minimum wage requirements for France were raised by 2.65 percent on 1 May 2022

The minimum salary requirements for certain work permit types were raised as a result of increases to the country's minimum wage

Overview?

The government of France increased the minimum wage by 2.65 percent on 1 May 2022. As a result, the minimum wage requirements for several work permit categories were impacted. The following increases have gone into effect:

The Talent Passport for employees on assignments minimum salary increased to EUR 35,544.53 per year

The Talent Passport for Youth Graduates minimum salary increased to EUR 39,493.92 per year

The Talent Passport for legal representatives' minimum salary increased to EUR 59,240.88 per year

The residence permit for job seekers' minimum salary increased to EUR 29,620.44 per year

What are the Changes??

On 1 May 2022, the minimum hourly wage requirement for France was raised to EUR 10.85, representing a monthly wage of EUR 1,6045.58 on a weekly basis of 35 hours. This change influences the minimum salary requirements for the Talent Passport status for certain employees and for certain general multi-year resident permits.

Originally published MAY 26, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.