Key Points

France's minimum hourly wage will increase by 0.9 percent for 2022

Overview

The government of France increased the minimum wage by 0.9 percent on 1 Jan. 2022. The minimum hourly gross wage will increase to EUR 10.57 per hour for 2022. As a result, the monthly minimum salary will increase to EUR 1,603.12 on a weekly basis of 35 hours.

What are the Changes?

The government of France increased the minimum hourly wage to EUR 10.57 per hour. This change will influence the wage that some resident permit and Talent passport holders are required to be paid for 2022.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 19 January, 2022

