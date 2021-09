ARTICLE

Part 1 Of A 2 Part Series On Leave Entitlement For Working Parents Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal The current statutory conditions and requirements for parental leave are established under the Parental Leave Entitlement Regulations, Subsidiary Legislation 452.78 ("S.L. 452.78" or the "Regulations").

Part 2 Of A 2 Part Series On Leave Entitlement For Working Parents Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal In 2019, the European Commission pursued to strengthen one of the social rights pillars of the European Union ("EU") throughout its Member States.

Die Neue Konvention Zur Telearbeit Vom 20. Oktober 2020 Wildgen Einleitend möchten wir festhalten, dass die Telearbeit nichts Neues ist und in vielen Bereichen seit Jahren eingesetzt wird.

3 Minutes On Essential Terms (Video) Arendt & Medernach "Essential terms" deal with factors that were decisive for an employee in signing their employment contract.

The Whistleblowing Directive: Update On Its Implementation Elias Neocleous & Co LLC In 2018, the European Commission explicitly stated: "Unlawful activities and abuse of law may occur in any organisation, whether private or public, big or small. They can take many forms, ...