Le gouvernement a indiqué dans un communiqué 5 , que l'autorité contrôlant le passe sanitaire, devra, via l'application « TousAntiCovid Verif », scanner le QR code présenté par le salarié, et que seules les informations « passe valide /invalide » et « nom, prénom », « date de naissance » s'afficheront, « sans divulguer d'avantage d'informations sanitaires ». « Ce traitement (est) conforme aux règles nationales et européennes sur la protection des données personnelles et soumis au contrôle de la CNIL ».

