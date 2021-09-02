ARTICLE

An employee dismissed for economic reasons, following the transfer of his employment contract, must be able to benefit from the measures provided for in the social plan being drawn up in the absorbing company.

If a social plan cannot be applied to an employee whose contract has been terminated before its adoption, the employee who has been deprived of the benefit of the provisions of this plan due to the conditions of his dismissal can claim full compensation for the prejudice suffered.

Originally published July 5, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.