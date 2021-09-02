France:
Benefits Of Social Plan And Merger : Which Rules Apply? (Cass. Soc., 14 Avril 2021, N°19-19.050)
02 September 2021
Coblence Avocats
An employee dismissed for economic reasons, following the
transfer of his employment contract, must be able to benefit from
the measures provided for in the social plan being drawn up in the
absorbing company.
If a social plan cannot be applied to an employee whose contract
has been terminated before its adoption, the employee who has been
deprived of the benefit of the provisions of this plan due to the
conditions of his dismissal can claim full compensation for the
prejudice suffered.
