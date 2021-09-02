ARTICLE

France: New Rules On Paternity Leave As From 1st July 2021 (Decree N°2021-574, 10 May 2021)

The length of paternity leave is increased as from 1st July 2021 and the employee is under the obligation to take at least part of his paternity leave.

More precisely, for births occurring on or after July 1, 2021, the paternity leave is increased from 11 to 25 days.

It is split as follows (i) obligation to take 4 calendar days of paternity leave following the mandatory 3 days of birth leave and (ii) an optional 21-day period that the father can take following the mandatory leave or later.

The decree specifies several points:

The time limit for taking the paternity leave: it must be taken within 6 months of the birth of the child.

The employer's notice periods: the employee informs his employer of the expected date of birth at least one month before the birth. In addition, the employee informs his employer of the dates of the leave and duration at least one month before each period. When the birth occurs before the date initially planned and when the employee wishes to start the period(s) of leave during the month following the birth, he/she shall inform his/her employer without delay.

Leave splitting: The 21-day leave period may be split into two periods of at least 5 days each.

