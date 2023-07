ARTICLE

The German Price Indication Regulation Under The Scrutiny Of The European Court Of Justice K&L Gates The German Price Indication Ordinance (PAngV) is celebrating its first anniversary and may receive a rather unusual birthday gift: a visit to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Enhancing Clarity In Online Transactions: Major Credit Card Companies Introduce Transparency Measures For Online Subscriptions Logan & Partners Recent findings from the CPC Network have brought to light concerning practices regarding recurring subscription payments in the European Union (EU). These practices have led many customers...

EU General Product Safety Regulation Entered Into Force Mayer Brown After years of discussions on the subject and amid much expectation, the reform of the EU general product safety legislation has been finally adopted and entered into force on 12 June 2023.

Product Liability – Considerations For Manufacturers Myerson Solicitors LLP Businesses that manufacture products for onward supply have legal responsibilities to the end users of those products and to other entities in the supply chain.

Italy Implements The First Consumers' Collective Interests Representative Action Jones Day The Italian transposition of the EU Directive 2020/1828 on representative actions by means of Legislative Decree no. 28/2023 ("Representative Action") will create a "new deal for consumers"