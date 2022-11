ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from France

Guide To Key Upcoming Legislative Developments For Telecommunications And Digital Businesses In Ireland Matheson This guide provides a timeline and summary of important upcoming legislative changes for telecommunications and online businesses operating in and from Ireland.

FCA Publishes Proposals For UK Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) And Investment Labelling Regime Ropes & Gray The FCA has published its long-awaited proposals on the UK's sustainability disclosure and investment labels regime. The proposals introduce investment labels and corresponding...

Modernisation Of Product Liability Law: EU Commission Presents New Draft Directive Oppenhoff & Partner The EU is planning concrete steps to modernise product liability law and thus further strengthen consumer protection. The outdated EU Product Liability Directive, on which the German Product...

Buy-Now-Pay-Later: More To Come Norton Rose Fulbright The global boom of buy-now-pay-later ("BNPL") does not seem to be slowing since its widespread take-up by consumers across the world during the pandemic.

Fundamental Changes In The Consumer Protection Law Are Round The Corner Penezoglu In recent years, together with the pandemic, which has radically changed many commercial practices in the world, electronic commerce has developed in our country...