ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from France

Student Complaints: Trends In Students' Unions Wrigleys Solicitors Are students' unions seeing a rise in the number of student complaints.

Special Briefing - Holiday Cancellations And Refunds: Is The Flicker Of Hope Test A Thing Of The Past? 1 Chancery Lane The Covid-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response to it have revealed a number of fault lines in all areas of the law.

Consumer Representative Actions Take Shape – But Who Will Pay? Matheson Consumer-facing businesses, particularly those operating in sectors which are subject to EU regulation, are bracing themselves for a potential increase in consumer litigation following...

The New Blue: EU Updates Key "Blue Guide" To Products Laws Cooley LLP The hotly-anticipated revision of the European Commission's Blue Guide has been published. Here's our take on why this matters to anyone involved in the manufacture, import or sale of products in the EU.

Spain's Implementation Of The Omnibus Directive – Key Things E-commerce Businesses Should Know Logan & Partners In our series on the implementation of the Omnibus Directive in Europe, we highlight how the major EU member states are implementing this New Deal for eConsumers...