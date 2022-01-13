Partners Elodie Valette and Philippe Métais, together with Associate Jules Grasso wrote a further article for La Semaine Juridique - Enterprise et affairs published Jan. 6 on French case law as regards the judge's ex officio finding of

The national court is required to examine, of its own motion, the unfairness of a contractual term where it has at its disposal the legal and factual elements necessary to undertake that task.

This article follows an earlier article in the same publication in December 2021 by Elodie and Philippe regarding the influence of European law on consumer protection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.