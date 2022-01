ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from France

2021: The FCA Laying The Foundations To Tackle Consumer Harm MJ Hudson Reducing consumer harm has been a key regulatory focus for the FCA over 2021, and the final hallows of the year provide a good opportunity to reflect on the plans, proposals and policies seen from the FCA during this period.

Productwise 3-2-1 Cooley LLP Here's the next edition of our monthly bite-sized digest, Productwise 3-2-1 where each month, we bring to the top of your inbox (and your agenda)...

Tüketici Mahkemelerine Başvuru Için Öngörülen Parasal Sınırlar Arttırıldı Esin Attorney Partnership Türkiye'de tüketicilerin satıcılar ve üreticilere karşı tüketici taleplerini tüketici mahkemelerinde ileri sürebilmeleri uyuşmazlık değerinin belirli bir sınırın üzerinde olmasına bağlıdır.

Turkey Raises Threshold For Consumer Courts In 2022 Esin Attorney Partnership Consumer complaints against sellers and manufacturers may be brought before Turkish consumer courts only if the amount in dispute is above a certain threshold.

Reflections On The Directive On European Representative Actions Ahead Of Its Transposition Into Austrian Law OBLIN Attorneys at Law LLP On 24 November 2020, the European Parliament adopted the Directive on representative actions for the protection of collective interests of consumers, which became a decisive step of the European Union (EU) towards building collective redress mechanism in all 27 EU Member States.