ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from France

Frequently Asked Questions About Family Investment Companies Weightmans A privately held company which holds investments rather than doing any kind of trading business. It is called a "Family" Investment Company, as usually all the shares...

How To Negotiate The Division Of Matrimonial Assets In Divorce Giambrone & Partners The Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 has removed some of the bitter legal battles over the grounds for ending a relationship; however, the issues of the child and financial arrangements remain.

The One Where Rachel And Ross Got Married Birketts The term annulment is more commonly associated with Hollywood stars or of course famous fictional couples such a Ross and Rachel (if you know you know).

What Is "The Remarriage Trap" And How To Avoid It Herrington Carmichael Whilst a Final Divorce Order ends a marriage, leaving each party to remarry, it does not automatically terminate the parties' financial claims against each other.

Private Client Comparative Guide CMS Pasquier Ciulla Marquet Pastor Svara & Gazo Private Client Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Monaco, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries