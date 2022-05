ARTICLE

Inheritance Law Is Failing Modern Families Withers LLP When Steve Bing died in 2020, his then 18-year-old son, Damian Hurley, stood to inherit an estimated $250 million. The money was from a trust set up by Bing's father, a New York property entrepreneur...

Wealth Planning With Non-UK Domicile Status Osbornes Law Non-domiciled status has been high on the news agenda in recent weeks following the revelations of the tax affairs of the UK chancellor's wife, Akshata Murty.

A Word Of Advice For Authors And Their Successors In The UK Withers LLP There are specific considerations to take into account when preparing a Will for published authors who hold intellectual property rights arising from their written works.

How Can We Respect Children In Mediation? Consilia Legal "Children are human beings to whom respect is due, superior to us by reason of their innocence and of the greater possibilities for the future."

Fertility Treatment: Preparing For The Worst Burgess Mee It is tragic when a parent dies before a child is born. But what about children purposefully conceived after a parent's death? With advances in assisted reproductive technology and cryopreservation...