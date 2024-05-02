A new law adding discrimination on the grounds of hair to the French Labour Code and the Criminal Code was adopted by the French National Assembly (the French Parliament's lower house) on 28 March 2024.

Discrimination is punishable by 3 years imprisonment and a 45,000 € fine.

It is at present unclear whether it will be confirmed by the Senate (the French Parliament's higher house) in the coming months.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-House Counsel

Check if existing diversity and inclusion policies may need to be updated.

