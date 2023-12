ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from France

New Requirements Under The UK Data Protection And Digital Information Bill Withers LLP The UK Government introduced the Data Protection & Digital Information (No.2) Bill (the 'DPDI Bill') in March 2023. Understanding its implications is essential for charities that control and process data.

The Art Of Staying Anonymous: Game-Changing Decision For Data Anonymisation William Fry The Decision is under appeal to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU). If upheld, the Decision's impact will mean that the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will not apply to...

What You Should Know About The EU Digital Operational Resilience Act Alston & Bird LLP Belgium The European Union's (EU) new Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) will go into effect in January 2025. Our Privacy, Cyber & Data Strategy Team digs into DORA...

Checklist For Proper Use Of Cookies - The Data Protection Authority Shares Its Expectations For A Cookie Policy Claeys & Engels The Data Protection Authority has published its long-awaited stance on the use of cookies by way of a checklist. Additionally, it has also announced an update of its cookie information.

New Swiss Data Protection Law Schellenberg Wittmer Ltd Switzerland welcomes its new data protection law.