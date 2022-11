ARTICLE

New Irish Data Retention Laws Coming Down The Track Matheson New Irish data retention laws governing the retention and access of electronic communications data are in the pipeline following two fresh data retention judgments from the Court of Justice of the European Union ("CJEU").

CJEU Clarifies The Interpretation Of Purpose And Storage Limitation Principles Under The GDPR Preiskel & Co On 20 October 2022, the Court of Justice of the European Union ("CJEU") issued its decision in Case C-77/21 Digi Távközlési és Szolgáltató Kft. ("Digi") v. Nemzeti Adatvédelmi és Információszabadság Hatóság...

Lessons From The Latest ICO Fine Ropes & Gray Do you hear that sound? It's the deafening groan of all those people having to take their mandatory GDPR training. It's not going to surprise you, but I quite like doing data protection training.

Turkish Data Protection Authority Started Enforcement Against Foreign Controllers Ozdagistanli Ekici Avukatlik Ortakliği Recently, the Turkish Data Protection Authority ("DPA") started sending information request letters dated August 15, 2022, to foreign controllers (data controllers located outside...

Breach Reporting: Pumpkin To Talk About Ropes & Gray Boo! Want to hear something spooky? How would you feel if I told you that as a non-EU based company subject to the GDPR you may soon have to report personal data breaches...