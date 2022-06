ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from France

The European Commission Clarifies Its Own Standard Contractual Clauses Hogan Lovells On 25 May 2022, the European Commission released long-awaited guidance for the Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) adopted in June 2021.

GDPR Enforcement Tracker Report CMS Luxembourg What a year for GDPR enforcement: 2021/2022 saw various landmark cases including: a new record fine of EUR 743 million; the total amount of all fines since May 2018 exceeding the EUR 1 billion mark...

Calculation Of Fines Under The GDPR: Draft Guidelines By And For The Authorities ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme On 12 May 2022, the European Data Protection Board published its Guidelines 04/2022 on the calculation of administrative fines under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to ...

Turkish Personal Data Protection Authority Establishes The "Strictly Necessary" Exemption On The Use Of Cookies Gen Temizer Ozer / Kinstellar On 23 May 2022, the Turkish Personal Data Protection Authority ("Authority") issued a decision ("Decision") on "cookies" used on websites and/or mobile apps by a data controller with a business in the e-commerce sector.

UK Data Protection Reform Bill Announced In 2022 Queen's Speech Arnold & Porter The proposed Data Protection Reform Bill is expected to introduce significant changes to the UK GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018.