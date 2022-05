ARTICLE

New EU-US Data Privacy Framework Agreed lus Laboris The EU and the United States government have announced they have agreed a framework to protect the privacy of personal data transferred from the EEA to the US.

Health Data & Subject Access Requests: Important Changes Under The Data Protection Act 2018 William Fry The Data Protection Act 2018 (Access Modification) (Health) Regulations 2022 (2022 Regulations) commenced on Tuesday, 8 March 2022. The 2022 Regulations revoke and replace the Data Protection...

Data Privacy In A Quantum World PA Consulting Group A quantum computer can find one item in a list of one trillion in about one second. A classical computer takes about a week to do the same.

The New Guidelines On Data Access Requests — Is The Bar Now Too High? Matheson The European Data Protection Board ('EDPB') recently published draft Guidelines ('the Guidelines') on the right of access (www.pdp.ie/docs/11025), bringing some clarity to several operational aspects of responding to access requests.

UK Data Privacy Regulator Publishes Guidance Following Relaxation Of COVID Measures Littler Mendelson In response to the government's relaxation on COVID-19 restrictions, the UK's data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner's Office (the ICO), ...