POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from France

Is Storing Data In The Cloud Or The Use Of Web-Based Apps Non-Compliant After Schrems II? TGS Baltic Most, if not all organisations using state-of-the-art technologies in business or other processes transfer personal data to countries outside of the European Union and the European Economic Area (third countries).

Top 5 Data Protection Compliance Challenges For 2022 Matheson Repapering the old Standard Contractual Clause, and carrying out Transfer Impact Assessments will continue to be priority GDPR compliance tasks for businesses in the coming year.

Data Protection In The Workplace: What To Expect In 2022 lus Laboris The European Council's Data Protection Day is on 28 January. COVID-19, the gig economy and technological advances are all key data protection topics for the year ahead.

Explicit Consent In The Use Of Cookies Sayin Law & Consulting In this article, we will try to evaluate the current developments regarding cookies, explicit consent in the use of cookies and examples in practice within the scope of the ...

Remote Working And The Risks And Challenges To Businesses Matheson The publication of this article coincides with the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, a gradual return to work and a proposed right to request remote working in certain circumstances.