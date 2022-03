ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Ainsi, environ 13 000 entreprises européennes et 4 000 de pays tiers opérant dans l'UE seraient soumises au devoir de vigilance. Le périmètre d'application de la directive serait donc plus large que celui de la loi française qui ne concerne que les grandes entreprises de plus de 5 000 salariés en France ou 10 000 en France et à l'étranger (soit environ 250 entreprises visées).

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from European Union

FCA Enforcement Action – Former CFO And Finance Director Of AIM-listed Company Convicted For Misstated Results Herbert Smith Freehills Following criminal proceedings brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the former chief financial officer and the former finance director of Redcentric PLC have been convicted ...

EU Proposes New Due Diligence Obligations For Companies And Their Directors Arthur Cox On 23 February 2022, the EU Commission adopted a proposal for a directive on corporate sustainability due diligence which would introduce new mandatory due diligence obligations...

ESG: EU's Proposal On Corporate And Supply Chain Due Diligence WilmerHale On 23 February 2022, the European Commission ("Commission") adopted a proposal for a Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive ("Proposed Directive") laying down new obligations for...

Liability Of Directors For Debts Of The Company In India And The Czech Republic LexCounsel Law Offices Under common law rules and equitable principles, director's duties are largely derived from the law of agency and trusts. Under the law of agency, duties of skill, care and diligence are imposed...

The Key To Embedding ESG In Your DNA Morrison & Foerster LLP The fight against climate change is no longer only within the purview of environmental activists. As the deleterious effects on the environment become more apparent...