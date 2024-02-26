From almost every angle—exiting, raising, investing—market conditions are challenging, but 2024 is set to be a year for dealmaking. There are signs that European PE is taking the opportunity to return to the fundamentals of investor returns and, at the same time, reimagining how the PE business model operates to get deals done.

This is just a snapshot of the industry's outlook within IPEM's sixth annual Private Equity survey, analysed by the team at IPEM in collaboration with AlixPartners. In total, 157 interviews were completed by the CSA Institute on behalf of IPEM during November and December 2023, working with the 14 European national PE associations.

As IPEM's principle Knowledge Partner, AlixPartners' Nicolas Beaugrand, Partner & Managing Director, took to the mainstage at the event, alongside IPEM CEO, Antoine Colson, to discuss the findings from our report.

